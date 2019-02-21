Massive wastewater project being contemplated

Last Updated: February 19, 2019 at 3:48 pm

This year Walterboro City Council wants to get started on a plan to prepare city’s infrastructure for the coming decades.

During the recent annual retreat, the council members went through a priority list of what they would like to see move forward in 2019.

Leading the list was an expansion of the water and wastewater sewer systems.

This year will see the city take the first steps in what officials expect to be a multi-year plan to significantly increase the size of the city’s wastewater treatment facility.

The city envision taking the existing plant, designed to handle 2.64 million gallons of sewage, and increase that capacity to 5.5 million gallons a day.

“It is an ambitious project,” said City Manager Jeff Molinari.

Molinari explained that the city recently completed a project bringing some new upgrades to the treatment plant.

“It is an aging facility, so at times there are certain things that need to be replaced and upgraded,” Molinari said. Taking care of those needs will be part of the project to expand capacity.

“More than likely it will be done in stages because of the expense,” Molinari said. He anticipates doing the work to increase the capacity of the wastewater treatment plant will cost between $20-$25 million.

It is a significant amount of money,” the city manager said. “It will take funds from combination of different sources to get that done.”

In April, the city will file a grant application with the Federal Economic Development Administration as the first step of the search for funds for the project.

“We will also be looking at all our funding options within the state,” he added.

An expansion of the capacity of the wastewater treatment plant should “meet our needs for the next 20 to 30 years,” he estimated.

“Part of the need to increase capacity is to be able to handle increase retail and residential development as well as industrial development,” Molinari said.

“If 5.5 million gallons in our wastewater treatment plant is not meeting our needs, that would mean that we have had some significant growth and development in Walterboro,” Molinari said.

City officials in 2019 will take a number of steps to spur that growth.

In April, the city expects to begin its “Join the City” campaign. That effort will be to two-fold.

First, the city wants to try and eliminate some of the approximately 10 doughnut holes in the existing city boundaries.

In planning terms a doughnut hole is a geographic area that is deemed to be part of Colleton County that is encircled by the city. Most of those doughnut holes are residential areas.

In addition to increasing Walterboro’s population, closing the doughnut holes produces another benefit. “From a service delivery standpoint, it makes sense to close the doughnut holes,” Molinari said. “There are some neighborhoods where some of the residences are inside the city limits and some outside.”

At the same time, the city council wants to try and sway some residents and businesses just over the city limits to consider becoming part of the city. “There are a lot of the urbanized areas that are considered Walterboro, but are not in the city,” Molinari explained. “The city would like to expand its boundaries to reflect that expansion.”

The city wants to close those doughnut holes and bring those urbanized areas outside the city limits into Walterboro through annexation.

In the second half of 2019, city officials will contact those potential new residents in a letter that will detail the benefits they would have by becoming part of the city and follow those letters up with visits by council members or annexation advocates.

“South Carolina has some of the most restrictive annexation laws in the country,” Molinari said. “The city can’t unilaterally push annexation — the onus is very much on the property owner.”

To address future growth in the areas abutting Walterboro, the city council will consider a policy that will stipulate that when a property owner connects to water and sewer service and their property is contiguous to the city, they are required to annex.

The city, in conjunction with Colleton County and a number of other private sector partners, has implemented a Relocate to Walterboro marketing campaign.

“We will be continuing that effort,” Molinari said.

The campaign “markets the unique niche that Walterboro has in the greater Charleston-Summerville area. As that metropolitan area continues to expand, we want to be able to capitalize on that and attract new residents.”

That look to the future will also have city begin its work to add new water well on Mable T. Willis Boulevard to the city water service this year. Grant money has already been obtained for the new well, and the city anticipates selecting an engineer for the project in March and then beginning the engineering and design work.

The city also wants to begin the preliminary work that will lead to the installation of s sanitary sewer trunk line that extends through the city from near the Exit 57 interchange to the wastewater plant. A search for funding for that project is expected to begin in July.

“The size of that has to be expanded specifically to handle increased flows from the property across the street from Walmart that is currently undeveloped,” Molinari said. “We want to be prepared for when that happens. From our prospective, it is the next logical area for commercial development.”