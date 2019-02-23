Masquerade Ball held

Last Updated: February 20, 2019 at 9:53 am

The S.C. Artisans Center held its annual Masquerade Ball at the Bedon-Lucas House over the weekend with about 75 attending. “The S.C. Artisan Center was delighted to have the opportunity to host this event in our beautiful downtown historic district of Walterboro. The Bedon- Lucas House is a wonderful venue and perfect for our Masquerade Ball. We appreciate the support of our community coming out and supporting the artisans of the great state of South Carolina,” said Kristin Mumford, executive director of the South Carolina Artisans Center. The committee included Gilda Barnwell, Terry McLeod, Stephanie Worden and Jessica Maynard. Krissy Worden was caterer and bartender, assisted in catering by Gilda Barnwell and Terry McLeod. J.V. Goodwin, Reese Carelock and Allison Alexander were greeters, and Damian Williams was DJ.