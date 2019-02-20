Mary Tilman | Obituaries

Carolina Funeral Home

Lake City – Mrs. Mary Montine Tilman, 86, widow of Jerrel C. Tilman, Sr., died February 19, 2019, at the home of her daughter.

Mrs. Tilman was born on November 27, 1932 in Vidalia, Ga., daughter of the late George A. Griner, Sr. and Frances Cullens Griner. She was educated in Charleston schools and was a retired school teacher and an investment administrative assistant.

Surviving are her son, Jerrel C. (Fran) Tilman, Jr. of Georgetown; two daughters, Sheila L. Tilman of Mount Pleasant and Paula T. (David) Daniels of Lake City; grandsons, Jerrel C. Tilman, III of Walterboro, Jason C. Tilman of Georgetown, Stephen Carrigg and Jackson Carrigg, both of Mount Pleasant.

A Celebration of Life will be 1:00 p.m., Thursday, February 21, 2019, at Carolina Funeral Home Chapel, Scranton.

Memorials may be made to Shriner Hospital for Children, 950 W. Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.