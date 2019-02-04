Mark Hamilton | Obituaries

Mark Hamilton

Brice Herndon, Funeral Chapels and Crematory

EDISTO ISLAND -Mr. Mark Bellinger Hamilton, 38, of Edisto Island, entered into rest Wednesday morning, January 30, 2019, at Roper Hospital in Charleston.

Born June 2, 1980 in Charleston, South Carolina, he was a son of Charles Patrick Hamilton and Joyce Bell Hamilton. He was a 1998 graduate of Colleton Preparatory Academy and graduated from Newberry College with a Bachelor’s in Business in 2002. While at Newberry College, he was a member of the Kappa Alpha Order and served as the Order’s Vice President. Mark has been a Senior Sales Manager for Wyndham Worldwide at Edisto for the past fifteen years. He was known for his strong work ethic and placing his job first and foremost in his professional career. Mark was always willing to help others, and over the years at Wyndham trained many who later succeeded well at their professions and always remained endeared to him for the excellence he helped them to achieve. He was a member of Bethel Presbyterian Church in Walterboro. An avid outdoorsman, he was a member of the Coastal Conservation Association and Ducks Unlimited. He loved to be on the water and was an avid offshore fisherman and truly loved Quail and Bird hunting. He was a South Carolina Gamecock fan and his favorite musical group was Widespread Panic. Three years ago, Mark’s life completely changed when he received his greatest blessing in life, the birth of the light of his life, his son, Brayden.

Surviving in addition to his parents of Walterboro are: his son, Brayden Bell Hamilton; a brother, James Patrick Hamilton of Bluffton; three uncles, Billy Hamilton and his wife Mary of Walterboro, Tony Hamilton and his wife Delores of Walterboro, and Ronald K. Bell and his wife Kenlie of Dublin; and a host of loving cousins and extended family. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Cecil Hamilton and Ruby Glover Hamilton; his paternal grandparents, James Frederick Bell, Jr. and Mary Bell; and an uncle, James Patrick Bell.

Flowers will be accepted, or for those who desire, the family has requested that memorial contributions be directed in his memory to: Colorectal Cancer Alliance, 1025 Vermont Ave NW Suite 1066 Washington, DC 20005 or donate at: www.ccalliance.org.

Funeral services were conducted at 3 o’clock, Saturday afternoon, February 2, 2019 from The Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Chapel, Walterboro. The Reverend Dr. Scott Wachter officiating. Interment followed in Live Oak Cemetery; South Jefferies Boulevard, Walterboro.