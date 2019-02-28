Man seriously hurt in Dorsey Street wreck

A 42-year-old male was critically injured in a single car accident in the 400 block of Dorsey Street Feb. 19 at 7:45 p.m.

The eastbound truck was traveling at a high rate of speed when it veered off the roadway and struck two trees. The Ford pickup truck received extensive damage, with several feet of intrusion into the passenger space. The driver received multiple traumatic injuries and was trapped in the wreckage.

Firefighter-paramedics began treating the man inside the truck while additional crews used hydraulic rescue tools to extricate the driver. He was removed from the vehicle with full spinal precautions and moved to a waiting ambulance. The C.A.R.E. Flight medical helicopter was requested, but could not fly due to poor weather conditions, requiring that the victim be transported by ambulance to the Trauma Center at Trident Hospital in North Charleston with two additional firefighter-paramedics.

The man’s condition deteriorated enroute to the hospital and required advanced airway care to maintain his breathing. The South Carolina Highway Patrol investigated the accident.