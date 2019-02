Lucas Padgett | Obituaries

Lucas Carroll Padgett

On Sunday, February 24, 2019, Lucas Carroll Padgett Jr., loving husband and father of four, passed away at the age of 72.

Lucas was born on August 21, 1946 in Walterboro to Lucas Carroll Padgett and Martha Jo Jones. He attended Walterboro High School and went on to earn his bachelor’s degree from Wofford College in 1968. After enlisting in the Army, he was stationed in Heidelberg, Germany as a lieutenant from 1968 to 1971. He obtained his law degree from the University of South Carolina in 1973 and practiced corporate law for 46 years in Charleston. He was named one of the top 50 lawyers in America practicing energy law for 26 years. In 1972, he married Sarah Legare, and they raised two daughters, Charlotte and Caroline. In 1994, he married Lee Ann Leech, and they raised a son, Lucas, and a daughter, Anne.

Lucas was a hardworking man who had a passion for law and an intense loyalty to his friends and family. He loved his music and animals and could always be found exploring new places. He also enjoyed playing golf with his son, Lucas, grandson, Legare, and his friends.

Lucas was preceded in death by his mother Martha Jo Jones and his father Lucas Carroll Padgett. He is survived by his sister Nancy Padgett (Michael Middleton), his wife Lee Ann Padgett, his four children, Charlotte Edwards (Adam), Caroline Padgett, Lucas J. Padgett, and Anne Padgett, and his grandson, Legare Edwards.

Family will receive visitors at Stuhr’s, Mount Pleasant Chapel, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road, on Wednesday, February 27th from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held Thursday, February 28th at Mount Pleasant Presbyterian Church, 302 Hibben Street, at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the local American Cancer Society (5900 Core Ave, Ste 504, N Charleston, SC 29406) or to The First Tee of Greater Charleston (321 Wingo Way, Ste 201, Mt Pleasant, SC 29464).

