Local Lions Club members recognized for 70 years of membership

Last Updated: January 29, 2019 at 4:28 pm

At a recent meeting of the Walterboro Lions Club, two members, James (Jimmy) Skardon and Dr. W.D.D. Breland were recognized for completing 70 years as Lions. Unfortunately, Dr. Breland passed away in December and was not able to accept this recognition; however, his letter and plaque will be presented to his daughter.

Letters of congratulations with a chevron were presented from Gudrun Yngvadottir, president of Lions Clubs International, which read in part: “The Chevron Award is aptly named because the chevron symbol is typically used in reference to a badge or insignia to indicate rank or length of service. Your commitment to providing many years of service as a member of our association is honorable and commendable, as you have touched the lives of many. From the smallest project to the largest undertaking, your years of service have made an impact in your community. Your service continues to reach beyond the horizon to make the world a better place.”

In addition to the letters from Lions Club International, the Walterboro Lions Club presented plaques which read, “The Walterboro Lions Club presents this plaque in sincere appreciation for 70 years of loyal and faithful service for the advancement of sight conservation and other community projects.”