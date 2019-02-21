Local firm hired for loop project

Walterboro City Council approved hiring Wildwood Contractors, Inc. of Walterboro to handle the next phases of the I-95 Business Loop Project during the regular meeting Feb. 12.

Three contractors bid on the project, which will give Jefferies Boulevard a facelift. Wildwood submitted the low bid of $1,749,821.64 for the work to be done between Elizabeth Street and Benson Street.

City Manager Jeff Molinari said he did not expect to see a large number of contractors bidding on the project. “Given what we saw in the last phase, that was what I anticipated.”

He pointed out that the work on the loop project’s Phases 1B and 1E will be the first time a local contractor has been awarded the contract.

The contract calls for a number of improvements to the 1,100-foot section of Jefferies Boulevard including new paving, sidewalks, crosswalks, lighting and signage. The traffic lights in the area will be contained on mast arms and a fountain will be constructed on the Colleton County Courthouse grounds at the intersection of Jefferies Boulevard and Washington Street.

The city used the Colleton County Capital Projects and Purchasing Department and Colleton County Engineer Carla Harvey to handle the bidding process. Much of the money being spent on the project will come from the Capital Project Sales Tax the voters approved in November of 2014.

“We put together a pretty aggressive construction schedule,” Molinari said. Wildwood Contractors is expected to begin work on the improvements in early March and hopefully be done by June 30. “We are ready to move,” Molinari said.

City officials would like to see that phase of the loop project completed at about the same time the construction of the new Walterboro Wildlife Sanctuary’s Discovery Center is expected to be finished.

When the voters approved the Capital Project Sales Tax, the referendum on the ballot detailed where the funding would be used. The city’s I-95 Business Loop project was allocated $6,646,947 to improve the appearance of loop of city roadways between Exit 53 and Exit 57.

Later this year, the city plans to issue one contract that will cover all the remaining work between Exit 53 and the intersection of North Jefferies Boulevard and Bells Highway. The city hopes to see that work began in December of this year.

One of the priorities the city put in place at the annual council retreat was a plan to have the distinctive signage being installed along the loop project employed at the city’s other entrances to Walterboro.

The new signage would be installed at the entrances to the city on S.C. 303, U.S. 17A, S.C. 64 and I-95 Exit 57.

“We are making sure that at all the entryway corridors, we have some attractive signage,” Molinari said. “We want to have a theme and consistency with the loop project.”