Local Elks hoop shoot winners

Last Updated: February 6, 2019 at 8:50 am

WINNERS. Front row: First place U-10B Nicholas Martin (High point winner also), third place U-12B Brantley Padgett, second place U-12B Charlie Walker, first place U-12B BJ Gillispie, second place U-14B Austin Padgett, and first place U-14B Jason Washington. Back Row: Lodge Chaplain Bob Tiegs, Lodge Hoop Shoot Chairman Tim Anderson, Lodge Tiler John Koger, Lodge President Jimi Carter, Lodge VP Angus Patterson, and Lodge Treasurer MaryJo Fox.

The Walterboro Elks Lodge’s 2019 Hoop Shoot was held in the Colleton Prep gym on Saturday Jan. 26.

First place U-10B was Nicholas Martin (high point winner also), third place U-12B Brantley Padgett, second place U-12B Charlie Walker, first place U-12B BJ Gillispie, second place U-14B Austin Padgett, and first place U-14B Jason Washington.

Walterboro Elks assisting were Lodge Chaplain Bob Tiegs, Lodge Hoop Shoot Chairman Tim Anderson, Lodge Tiler John Koger, Lodge President Jimi Carter, Lodge Vice President Angus Patterson, and Lodge Treasurer MaryJo Fox.

The winners will represent the Lodge in the district competition on Feb. 16 at St. Joseph’s Church in Charleston. The winners of the district contest will move up to the state competition in Columbia on Feb. 24. State winners will get all expenses paid to the regional contest in Valdosta, Ga., on March 15, and the winners there will again have an expenses-paid trip to Chicago, Ill., for the national finals in April 2019. The winners at national will have their names inscribed on a plaque at the Naismith NBA Hall of Fame. They will also receive another all-expenses paid trip to the Elks National Convention being held this year in July in St. Louis, Mo.

The Elks National Hoop Shoot Competition is sponsored by the Elks National Foundation, which provides all the grants to local lodges in the country. “For every dollar we as a local Lodge here in Walterboro donate, we will see usually double that coming back to us in forms of grants that we apply for. This year alone we were approved for $5,500 in grants that we, as Elks, used right here in Walterboro. ($1,000 to a food bank and $500 to the 4-H Club of Colleton County to name a couple),” said Tim Anderson, Lodge Hoop Shoot chairman.