Library staff visits legislators
by The Press and Standard | February 15, 2019 5:00 pm
Last Updated: February 13, 2019 at 9:54 am
Library Director Carl Coffin, Reference and Young Adult Librarian Vicki Brown and Circulation Clerk Arlene Francis with Sen. Brad Hutto at the statehouse.
January 30 was the Colleton County Memorial Library’s legislative day.
Library Director Carl Coffin, Reference and Young Adult Librarian Vicki Brown and Circulation Clerk Arlene Francis traveled to Columbia to meet with the Colleton County Legislative Delegation and discuss with them requests that South Carolina public libraries have.
The three sat down with Senators Chip Campsen, Margie Bright Matthews and Brad Hutto and Representative Michael Rivers.
“We asked each of them to support state aid for public libraries and include our library in lottery funding. We also asked them to support the state library, as it provides online resources that Colleton County patrons access,” Coffin said.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.