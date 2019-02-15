Library staff visits legislators

Library Director Carl Coffin, Reference and Young Adult Librarian Vicki Brown and Circulation Clerk Arlene Francis with Sen. Brad Hutto at the statehouse.

January 30 was the Colleton County Memorial Library’s legislative day.

Library Director Carl Coffin, Reference and Young Adult Librarian Vicki Brown and Circulation Clerk Arlene Francis traveled to Columbia to meet with the Colleton County Legislative Delegation and discuss with them requests that South Carolina public libraries have.

The three sat down with Senators Chip Campsen, Margie Bright Matthews and Brad Hutto and Representative Michael Rivers.

“We asked each of them to support state aid for public libraries and include our library in lottery funding. We also asked them to support the state library, as it provides online resources that Colleton County patrons access,” Coffin said.