Letter to the Editor

Last Updated: February 20, 2019 at 9:38 am

Disappointed with followup of meeting

Dear Editor:

After a discussion with Dr. Franklin Foster, Colleton County school superintendent, on Feb. 1, I felt confident he would follow up on our conversation as promised, but was disappointed that he did not get back to me.

I had several concerns that I brought to his attention:

1) The amount of the substitute salary/pay for bus drivers. The district is no longer compensating drivers for the double runs that are required to get our children to school.

2) Allowing middle school and high school children to ride the bus with elementary school children on the same run.

3) Discipline on the bus is not being handled efficiently. They are more concerned with school attendance (money), despite behavior.

4) Safety. There seems to be no interest for the bus drivers’ safety along with the students’ safety.

5) The lack of support from the schools’ SRO officers and assistant principals.

6) The salary difference between a new driver and a veteran driver is not balanced.

We spoke at length. I left the meeting with Dr. Foster’s assurance that he would attend the safety meeting for the drivers a week later, but he was a no show.

I understand that there are other issues that Dr. Foster must deal with, but the transportation and safety of our bus drivers and children are just as important!

I often hear Dr. Foster speak of “Team Colleton.” I don’t believe the bus drivers are a part of the same team.

Alphonso Miller

Walterboro

