Lee Westbury, Jr. | Obituaries

Lee Westbury, Jr.

Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home

WALTERBORO – Mr. Lee Wendell “Sandy” Westbury Jr., husband of Cynthia “Cindy” Warren Westbury, passed away Sunday January 20, 2019 at the Colleton Medical Center in Walterboro surrounded by his loving family, under the care of Amedisys Hospice. He was 68.

Sandy was born in Walterboro July 21, 1950 a son of Miriam Rentz Westbury and the late Lee Wendell Westbury Sr. He was a graduate of Trident Technical College and served in the South Carolina Army National Guard. Sandy was an insurance salesman for Piedmont Insurance Company for many years, and also worked in the Colleton County Tax Assessor’s Office. He was a member of Bedon Baptist Church and enjoyed spending time in the outdoors hunting and fishing, farming and relic hunting. He was an avid student of history, and was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, son and brother.

In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by two sons, Daniel Westbury (Teresa) of Round O, and Joshua “Josh” Westbury (Rilee) of Walterboro. He has one sister, Cynthia W. “Cindy” Hunt (Duncan) of Walterboro, and five grandchildren: Kelly Miner, Andrew Koger, William Brady, Warren Lee Westbury, and Rentz Anne Westbury. He leaves behind a great-grandchild, Harley Rae Miner, and a host of extended family.

Funeral services were held Thursday morning, January 24, 2019 at 11:00 at Bedon Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Bedon Baptist Church Prayer Garden, 2410 Cottageville Highway, Walterboro, SC 29488.