Learning about money

Last Updated: January 29, 2019 at 4:24 pm

Heritage Trust teamed up with Kimberly Footman, career facilitator for Colleton County High School, to teach juniors and seniors about “The Reality of Money” on Wednesday Jan. 23 in the CCHS auxiliary gym.

The interactive program is designed to show high school students how their financial choices can impact their budget and lifestyle.

First, students receive a character profile that outlines their income, credit score, marital status and dependents. Then they visit 13 activity stations where they choose a residence, mode of transportation, insurance, etc. They also have to find appropriate budgets for food, clothing, child care and entertainment based on their needs and income.

Station managers worked with students to identify the best options for their individual situations and provided suggestions and guidance for areas of need or improvement.

After completing their budgets, students could join discussion groups to share their experience with other students, faculty and volunteers.

Heritage Trust provided all materials and employees volunteered as station managers and other resources during the event.

“I am very grateful for the opportunity to partner with Heritage Trust Bank to bring this great experience to our students of CCHS for a second year. A few of the teachers are trying this activity with their curriculum,” said Footman.

The teachers and volunteers said:

“What a great experience you gave our students today. Really enjoyed the session, but more importantly, I feel my students enjoyed and learned! Thank you for scheduling this again this year.”

“So enjoyed being a part of the event.”

“Thank you for inviting me to the event! I enjoyed it thoroughly and it was much needed for the high school students, I wish we had something like that when I was in school five years ago. Look forward to working with you again in the near future. Thanks again!