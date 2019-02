Leadership seminar planned Saturday

Dr. Beverly Chiodo, business educator and motivational speaker, will present “Character-Driven Success: The Remarkable Power of Character-Based Leadership” on Saturday March 2 from 1-4:30 p.m. in the auditorium at Faith Church, 2107 Hampton St. Admission is free.

Those attending can learn why leading for results is often difficult and disappointing. Chiodo will present a leadership philosophy that can improve not only results, but teamwork, organizational morale and career satisfaction. “Applying the principles of character-based leadership not only strengthens and empowers organizations, it enriches the lives of individuals and families as well,” she said.

Chiodo is a PhD and professor emeritus in the Department of Management at Texas State University. The NBEA National Business Teacher of the Year, she has shared her presentations with groups and organizations across the nation for over 20 years. She retired from Texas State in 2015 and now devotes herself to speaking and leadership training.

For more information visit characterdrivensuccess.com.