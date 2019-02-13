Lady Hawks go 3-0 in Grand Slam Jam

By CINDY CROSBY

The Colleton Prep varsity softball team went 3-0 in Saturday’s Grand Slam Jam held at the ACE Basin Sports Complex. The Lady Hawks earned wins over Bamberg (3-0), Stratford (2-1) and Edisto High School (6-2).

In her second season at the helm of the program, Coach Gabby Bedard was pleased with the team’s performance in the preseason event. “It was a nice performance from our girls in Saturday’s event, even though it was our first time being together this season,” said Bedard. “Our three newcomers — Becca Martin, Jordan Slocum and Linley Jones — were great contributors today. I look forward to this season and what they will bring to this team.”

Bedard is expecting great things for the 2019 season after finishing 15-5-1 (4-0) last season. “It is a big year for Colleton Prep Softball,” said Bedard. “We are coming back this season with a huge chip on our shoulder after losing to Pee Dee in the state tournament last season. It left us with a bitter taste in our mouth, to say the least. After losing only one senior last year, I truly believe this is our year to win state. We are back and stronger than ever.

“We are returning a lot of strong upperclassmen that contribute tremendously offensively and defensively,” said Bedard. “Anne Garrett Carter, Meredith Ware, Mollie Warren, Elizabeth Anne Dean, Langley Harter and Weslin Jones are returning upper-classmen. We also have a few lower-classmen that are crucial assets to this team including Haley Bootle, Taylor Tomedolskey and Linley Jones. We have depth, heart and want revenge. It’s not a far stretch to say that we are capable and should win state this season. This is a great group of girls that work hard day in and day out. Our focus is to bring home a state title to good ole’ Walterboro and we will not stop until we do so.”