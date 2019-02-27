Lady Hawks go 2-3 in Battle on the Bases Tourney

By CINDY CROSBY

The Colleton Prep varsity softball team went 2-3 in the Battle on the Bases Preseason Tournament hosted by Summerville High School Feb. 22-23. The Lady Hawks earned wins over Goose Creek High School (3-1) and Bluffton (16-0), and fell to Timberland (20-2), Hanahan (12-4) and May River (5-3).

Meredith Ware took the loss for CPA against Timberland, allowing six earned runs on 14 hits. Weslin Jones, Ware, Elizabeth Anne Dean, Mollie Warren and Haley Bootle had a hit apiece.

Bootle took the loss in the circle against Hanahan, allowing 11 earned runs on 14 hits in five innings of work.

Ware, Dean, Linley Jones, Taylor Tomedolskey and Jordan Slocum had multiple hits in the game for the Lady Hawks.

Against Goose Creek, Bootle went the distance in the circle allowing just one earned run across seven innings of work. Langley Harter was 3-3 at the plate and Weslin Jones was 2-3.

Ware tossed a three-inning no-hitter against Bluffton High School, striking out three. CPA’s offense recorded 16 hits against the Bobcats. Linley Jones and Taylor Tomedolskey were perfect at the plate, going 3-3 in the game. Linley Jones and Ware both recorded four RBI’s.

The Lady Hawk offense tallied five hits behind the pitching of Haley Bootle in the loss to May River High School. Bootle tossed five innings, allowing just one earned run on five hits. Linley Jones and Meredith Ware went 2-3 in the game and Dean was 1-2.

“It was not a strong weekend for us,” said Coach Gabby Bedard. “However, we did have consistently strong performances offensively and defensively from two lower classmen — Linley Jones and Haley Bootle.

“I am very proud of them. Meredith Ware and Elizabeth Anne Dean were also great contributors at the plate.

“Unfortunately, we could not string it all together this weekend, but it is something to build off and now we know exactly what to work on as the season gets rolling.”

The Lady Hawks were scheduled to travel to Patrick Henry Wednesday Feb. 27 and then host May River High School Thursday Feb. 28.