Lady Hawks finish region runner-up

Last Updated: February 13, 2019 at 8:51 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

Photos by JEFFERY MUSGRAVE

The Colleton Prep Lady Hawks’ varsity basketball team finished strong in Region II-A earning wins over St. John’s Christian (57-13) and Patrick Henry Academy (42-21). Despite a nearly perfect region race (16-3, 13-1), the Lady Hawks finished behind Dorchester Academy in the standings after splitting games and going to a tie-breaker based on points allowed.

Against St. John’s Academy Tuesday Feb. 5, Langley Harter scored 21 points, grabbed six rebounds and three steals to lead the Lady Hawks on the boards. Meredith Ware recorded seven points and eight rebounds, while Heather Davis scored seven points with seven rebounds and a steal.

“We played very aggressively in the first half and did a great job sharing the ball on offense,” said Coach Rob Gorrell. “It was good to get the younger players in, as they’ve been working hard all season.”

Gorrell cited the play of Davis in the match saying, “She’s been coming on strong in the second half of the year, which will be big for playoffs.”

On Senior Night against Patrick Henry on Friday Feb. 8, Meredith Ware recorded a double-double, scoring 16 points and grabbing 12 rebounds. Harter also had 16 points in the game, along with five rebounds and five steals.

“I thought we did a good job matching Patrick Henry’s physicality,” said Gorrell. “We didn’t do a good job of taking care of the basketball after defensive stops. We did a better job slowing down and being patient in the second half, while keeping them out of the paint and making them take outside shots.”

The Lady Hawks will begin post-season play February 15-23 in the SCISA State Basketball Tournament. As of press time, the brackets had not been released.