Lady Hawks fall in first round

Last Updated: February 19, 2019 at 3:38 pm

By CINDY CROSBY

The Colleton Prep Lady Hawks were eliminated from post-season play following a 54-21 loss to Spartanburg Christian Friday Feb. 15. The Lady Hawks finished the 2018-19 season 16-4 overall and 13-1 in Region II-A.

Langley Harter finished the season averaging 20.2 points, seven rebounds and three steals per game. Meredith Ware averaged 9.8 points, eight rebounds and two blocks per game.

“We did a good job in the half court on defense,” said Coach Rob Gorrell. “We just gave up too many easy baskets in transition and on offensive rebounds. We executed well offensively and got the shots we wanted. We just picked a bad night for our worst shooting performance of the season and ran out of gas. You can’t get behind playing a team like that.

“I am very proud of this group,” said Gorrell. “We lose some great seniors in Meredith Ware, Mollie Warren and Anne Garrett Carter, but also have a solid core of underclassmen coming back.”