Lady Cougars suffer region losses

Last Updated: February 6, 2019 at 8:40 am

By CINDY CROSBY

The Colleton County Lady Cougars fell to 15-8 overall and 1-3 in Region VII-AAAA after losses against Hilton Head High School (37-29) and Beaufort (53-43). The Lady Cougars were scheduled to face Bluffton on Tuesday Feb. 5 for Senior Night and Hilton Head on Thursday Feb. 7.

Against Hilton Head, Colleton County trailed by seven at the half. Scha’Mari Stephens scored 13 points and collected a rebound to lead the Lady Cougars. Jada’ Frazier scored eight points and Omari Kirkland added five points.

In the loss to Beaufort High School, Jada Frazier scored 16 points and Kirkland added 11 points. Zy’Aire Johnson had seven points in the game. In other Lady Cougar scoring: Stephens 3, Kari Edwards 2, J’Nay McClain 2 and Tiffany North 2.

“We just have not been playing good ball since we entered region play,” said Coach Perry Smalls. “These other region teams are hungry and they clock in and are ready to play. We are not deep on the bench and it is really showing right now. In every game we’ve lost, we are not showing up in the first half. Then, we come back in the third and fourth period and play outstanding — but at that point it is just too late when you’re down by double digits at the half.”

The Lady Cougars playoff hopes rely on wins this week. Should they win their final two region games, they will earn a playoff spot.

“For us to win these next two games, we must stay positive and play good basketball and be nearly perfect on the court. One mistake can cost us our playoff hopes,” Smalls said.