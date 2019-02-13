Lady Cougars capture playoff berth in OT win

Last Updated: February 13, 2019 at 8:48 am

By CINDY CROSBY

Scrap·py: determined, argumentative, or pugnacious.

From day one of the season, the Lady Cougars have played scrappy basketball — so, the dramatic 41-40 overtime win against Hilton Head to clench the No. 3 spot in Region VII-AAAA and a bid to the Lower-State playoffs should not be at all surprising.

With last week’s wins over Bluffton (58-25) and Hilton Head, Colleton County finished the regular season 17-8 and 3-3 in conference play. They were scheduled to face Orangeburg Wilkinson (16-9, 6-4) in the opening round of playoffs Tuesday Feb. 12, on the road. Tip-off was planned for 7 p.m.

On Senior Night against Bluffton Tuesday Feb. 5, Omari Kirkland led the Lady Cougars on the boards, scoring 23 points. Scha’Mari Stephens added 19 points. Other scoring efforts were made by Ka’Ri Edwards 5, Ashley Savage 3, Donae Bowens 3, Jada Frazier 2, J’Nay McClain 2, and Miesha Adams 2.

In the overtime win over the Seahawks, Kirkland led for the second time on the week with 12 points. Stephens added 9 points, and Johnson and Savage both recorded six points on the evening. In other scoring: Edwards 4, Jyasia Mosley 2 and Ashley Bowman 2.

“The overtime period required us to most importantly stay disciplined, have heart and make our free throws,” said Assistant Coach Bree Chisolm.

Kirkland and Stephens were both announced as All-Region selections for the Lady Cougars last week.