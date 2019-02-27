Lady Cougar Softball captures championship in Red Raider Preseason Tourney

The Colleton County varsity softball team marched undefeated through the competition in the Bamberg-Ehrhardt Preseason Tournament held February 23-26. The Lady Cougars defeated Edisto High School (4-2), Wade Hampton (5-3) and Barnwell (6-2) before defeating host Bamberg-Ehrhardt 8-0 in the championship game.

Against Edisto, Whitley Weathers allowed one earned run on three hits and struck out three in three innings of work. Karson Hiott was 3-3 to lead the Lady Cougar’s at the plate.

Bailey Cox made her debut in the circle for Colleton County against Wade Hampton. Cox allowed three earned runs on three hits and struck out one in one inning of work. Cox was relieved by Weathers, who would strike out seven batters and allow no runs in the final three innings. Weathers would also homer in the fourth inning to score Dakari Gant and give the Lady Cougars the lead.

Weathers notched another win for Colleton County in the win over Barnwell. Weathers allowed two earned runs on four hits and striking out six across five innings of work. Cox and Hannah Robertson were both 2-3 at the plate and Makayla Chisolm tripled to lead Colleton County on offense.

In the championship game, Weathers collected 11 strikeouts in a shutout win over the Red Raiders. She also led Colleton County at the plate, going 3-3 with 2-RBI’s on the day.

“The team played really well together,” said Coach Tootie Edwards. “We trailed in the third game, but the girls fought hard to come back and earn the win. I’m so proud of the bond the girls are developing. Everyone stayed positive throughout the day – no matter the situation. We had good vibes from everyone.”

Earlier in the week, the Lady Cougars scrimmaged West Ashley High School and scored 11 runs. They will begin competition in the Pee Dee Pitch Off at South Florence High School March 1.