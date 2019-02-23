Kissing Wilbur

Wilbur the Pig did his part to raise money for the March of Dimes Thursday by submitting to being kissed by the Colleton Medical Center employee who donated the most money during a fundraising campaign. The person with the most money — $447 — earned the chance to “kiss the pig”. Rob Valenca, VP human resources, was the winner. Other contestants were Brandon Morris, David Linder, Amy Riesner, Marilyn Fryar, Josh Stackley, Lee Stroud, Greg Hiser and Dr. Laura Dacks.