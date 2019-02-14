Kindergarten and pre-kindergarten registration begins Tuesday

Registration for Colleton County parents who seek to have their child attend public school kindergarten or pre-kindergarten next school year (2019-20) will begin on Feb. 19 and end April 19.

Interested parents with children who will be five years old by Sept. 1 this year should complete kindergarten enrollment packets at the school serving their neighborhood’s attendance zone. Attendance zone information can be found on the Colleton County School District’s website.

Parents with children who will be four years old by Sept. 1 of this year should register for pre-kindergarten at their zoned schools during the school day.

Because space is limited for pre-kindergarten, four-year-olds will be assessed for possible enrollment.

Parents will need to register in advance and each school will contact parents for screening. Screenings will be held March 4-29 at Bells Elementary, Cottageville Elementary, Hendersonville Elementary and Black Street Early Childhood Center.

Decisions on placement for pre-kindergarten will be made at each school after screenings are complete. Children are ranked in order of greatest need for participation based on the Child Early Reading and Development Education Program (CERDEP) guidelines. Placement is not based on a first-come first-serve basis. All participants are expected to attend regularly and for the full instructional day.

For all student enrollments, parents should bring their child’s long form birth certificate, state certificate of immunizations (shot record) and two proofs of residency such as a utility bill showing the home address.

For more information about registering a child in Colleton County, call your zoned school or the district office’s Office of Curriculum and Instruction at 843-782-4526. Information is also available on the school district’s website at www.colletonsd.org.