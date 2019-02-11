Kim Tomashpolsky | Obituaries

Kim Robinson Tomashpolsky

Brice Herndon, Funeral Chapels and Crematory

Kim Robinson Tomashpolsky, 51 of Walterboro, retired law enforcement officer, passed away on January 30, 2019.

She was the beloved wife of Gene Tomashpolsky, proud mother to her 10 year old daughter Maddie, loving daughter of Marilyn Kennelly, sister of Christopher Plummer.

Kim has been loved by her family and multitude of friends. She is in our hearts and minds forever. Fly high.