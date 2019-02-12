Kathleen Doscher | Obituaries

Kathleen Doscher

Walker’s Mortuary

Kathleen “Kay” Moore Doscher, of Moncks Corner, died January 29, 2019 at her home.

She was the daughter of the late Arthur S. Moore, DVM and Rosa Kinsey Moore of Walterboro, and the widow of Chauncey T. Doscher, Jr. (Sam) of Moncks Corner.

Mrs. Doscher was born August 18, 1939, in Walterboro, and is survived by two sisters; Carole Moore Cawley and Dorothy, one brother; Arthur Speights Moore, Jr.

Kay was active until the end of her life and was still enjoying horseback riding until her passing.

Plans for a memorial service will be announced later.