Jesus: The root of all true wisdom | Faith

Last Updated: February 19, 2019 at 3:40 pm

Christ the power of God and the wisdom of God

— 1 Corinthians 1:24

Have you ever stopped to ponder the root of wisdom? From where does it come? And, more importantly, where may we find it?

True wisdom does not stem from the ink laden words of your classroom textbook, nor does it flow from the mouth of the college professor down the street. True wisdom, ageless wisdom comes from our God above. Let us not ignore that man has done a great number of wonderful things, many things for the glory of our God and on behalf of the well-being of others. This is the perfect will of God which was handed down to Adam in the garden (Genesis 2:15).

Man has fashioned awesome structures, created vaccines and medicines, and has invented modern luxuries that have even saved lives themselves. By God’s own gifts of science, math, and the like, we have unearthed gems of His hidden wisdom covered in His glory from the foundation of the world. From the ground-breaking discovery of the atom to the discovery of the iambic pentameter, we have drawn closer to the mind God, by His long-suffering love and His grace. Man has, indeed, done great things.

Nevertheless, James, the brother of Jesus, reminds us in his epistle that there is another wisdom in this world. It is a wisdom from below (James 3:14-18). Knowing this sobering truth, we must, likewise, be on guard. So, let us test the spirts. Or in other words, let us test to see if this wisdom is true wisdom. If it does not honor God and, instead, seeks to elevate man to the heights of holiness or righteousness or godlikeness, if it claims that man does not need to be saved for he is sufficient, it only and must come from below. The same can be said for the wisdom that causes jealousy, division, and selfish ambition. Let us be sober minded to guard our hearts and our minds from this poisonous wisdom of the world.

As we lift our eyes from our Bible and turn our gaze upon the world that is before us, this biblical fact rendered by the inspiration of the Spirit through James is startling. In fact, considering the above, this world is a lot more black and white than we, maybe, would prefer it to be. Indeed, the distinction of life and death, salvation and damnation, exists between the two wisdoms: the wisdom of our God, given through His Spirit, and the wisdom of the rulers of this age, birthed in opposition to God’s love.

The true wisdom, the wisdom we may cling to even unto death, that will not fail nor falter, comes from God alone. It is a precious gift. It is a lamp unto our feet and a light unto our path, so that we may not trip and stumble through this world as do the spiritually blind and lost. It is so that we may know our God and know His salvation. We are given a light to understand the grey areas of life. In the clear light of this God given wisdom, we discern clearly and, therefore, we have joy and hope.

If you do not know this clarity, this perfect comfort and hope for all things that will come, I implore you, do not wait another moment. Do not waste your time, here lost and dying. For, one day, it will be too late. One day, all will come to an end and all that is done in this world will cease and be recorded for God. Are you ready to stand before a perfectly just and righteous God, holy in every way? Are you ready to stand accountable for all you have done in this world? Every wrong you have committed, they are known as sin, and each and every one of these sins are deserving of the second death, from the least to the greatest. From private ill-thoughts against one another to the heinous acts of violence or abuse, they will all be punished eternally in fire. No one of the flesh will escape the judgement of the one true, righteous and just, holy God.

But, it does not have to be this way. There is a hope we cling to. We have been shown mercy and given grace. From whom? Who could forgive these acts of sin for the entire world? So that whoever calls on His name in faith will be saved? He is the root of true wisdom. He is perfection’s most high and our Savior. His name is Jesus, God come as man for you. If you desire to be saved and to know that you are forgiven, that you will be covered in His love when the judgement for this world comes, believe in His mighty name.

Call on Him and ask Him to forgive you of the sins you have committed. Ask Him to save you, and He will. And, if you do this with all your heart, you can be sure that Jesus is yours and you are His — for now and forever. What a wonderful, tear provoking true wisdom this is — to know Jesus as your Savior, as your Defender, and as your Friend. Like always, my contact info is below. Reach out if you would like to talk about anything.

Until next week, God bless.

(J. Daniel Breland of Ruffin is a student at The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary. He can be reached at jbreland572@gmail.com.)