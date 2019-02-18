Sparta Live

Jean Strupper | Obituaries

February 18, 2019

Jean Strupper

The Brice Herndon Crematory

WALTERBORO – Mrs. Loretta Jean Preston Strupper, 59, entered into rest Saturday evening, February 9, 2019.

Born September 30, 1959, she was a daughter of the late Larry Dean Preston and the late Jean Tisler Preston.

 

 

 

