Jean Strupper | Obituaries
by Myiah Blakeney | February 18, 2019 5:31 pm
Jean Strupper
The Brice Herndon Crematory
WALTERBORO – Mrs. Loretta Jean Preston Strupper, 59, entered into rest Saturday evening, February 9, 2019.
Born September 30, 1959, she was a daughter of the late Larry Dean Preston and the late Jean Tisler Preston.
