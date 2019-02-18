James Banfield | Obituaries
by Myiah Blakeney | February 18, 2019 5:28 pm
James Banfield
BAMBERG – James Lindsay Banfield, 72, of Bamberg, SC, died Feb. 13, 2019.
He was born in Erie, Pa., on November 18, 1946 to James E. Banfield and Elaine Banfield.
Funeral services will be conducted 2 o’clock Saturday afternoon, February 23, 2019, from the graveside at Ehrhardt Cemetery with Military Honors.
