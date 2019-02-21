Ireland Creek future considered

Walterboro city officials put a letter in the mail to the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers this week with a request that could help transform Ireland Creek between the bridges on West Washington Street and North Jefferies Boulevard.

What city officials envision is making the area along Ireland Creek more of green space for residents.

City Manager Jeff Molinari said the area is already popular. Go by the area around noon, he said, “there are always people there eating lunch.

Over the years, the area has become one of the most popular areas for viewing the Rice Festival fireworks.

“We are looking at making Ireland Creek more of an amenity than what it is now,” Molinari said.

During city council’s recent retreat, Ireland Creek’s future was a topic of conversation.

Molinari said city officials are “talking about the potential of having trails there, workout stations there.”

The idea is to “make it a focal point, an amenity something above and beyond a functional drainage basin,” Molinari suggested.

The letter to the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers asks the federal agency to give the city permission to do some more extensive cleaning and taking out some of the trees.

Typically the city cuts away the brush once a year, usually in December.

The city would like to do that work more often. “We are looking at getting some equipment in there to do more routine maintenance, to beautify the area.”

“It could be a very nice gateway to the sanctuary,” Molinari said.

In the sanctuary, he added, the city will be implementing and maintenance and improvement plan for the boardwalks.

The conditions of the boardwalks in recent years have required the city to block off some access into the facility because of damage.

Molinari said in addition to aging, the boardwalks have been adversely affected by very severe storms.