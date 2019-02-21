Ireland Creek future considered
by The Press and Standard | February 21, 2019 5:00 am
Last Updated: February 19, 2019 at 3:55 pm
Walterboro city officials put a letter in the mail to the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers this week with a request that could help transform Ireland Creek between the bridges on West Washington Street and North Jefferies Boulevard.
What city officials envision is making the area along Ireland Creek more of green space for residents.
City Manager Jeff Molinari said the area is already popular. Go by the area around noon, he said, “there are always people there eating lunch.
Over the years, the area has become one of the most popular areas for viewing the Rice Festival fireworks.
“We are looking at making Ireland Creek more of an amenity than what it is now,” Molinari said.
During city council’s recent retreat, Ireland Creek’s future was a topic of conversation.
Molinari said city officials are “talking about the potential of having trails there, workout stations there.”
The idea is to “make it a focal point, an amenity something above and beyond a functional drainage basin,” Molinari suggested.
The letter to the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers asks the federal agency to give the city permission to do some more extensive cleaning and taking out some of the trees.
Typically the city cuts away the brush once a year, usually in December.
The city would like to do that work more often. “We are looking at getting some equipment in there to do more routine maintenance, to beautify the area.”
“It could be a very nice gateway to the sanctuary,” Molinari said.
In the sanctuary, he added, the city will be implementing and maintenance and improvement plan for the boardwalks.
The conditions of the boardwalks in recent years have required the city to block off some access into the facility because of damage.
Molinari said in addition to aging, the boardwalks have been adversely affected by very severe storms.
comments » 4
Comment by Doug
February 21, 2019 at 6:21 am
Great idea
Picnic tables will be a nice touch
Comment by Rachael
February 21, 2019 at 6:32 am
Sounds like a great idea!!
Comment by Tonya
February 21, 2019 at 7:27 am
Trails and a workout station would be very nice. Some people can’t afford to sign up for a gym and some don’t have transportation to go all the way out to the hospital trail so the closer in town would be great
Comment by Cindy Mock
February 21, 2019 at 9:09 am
I have wished for years that the rice festival be moved to Ireland Creek. Under the shade of trees and along both sides of the creek with a beautiful built arched bridge to connect each side. There’s plenty of parking in the old Belks lot and across the street at the grocery store. Located there it would introduce our sanctuary to out of towners. We need to take advantage of Ireland Creek and it’s potential beauty. Who else has a creek that runs through their town.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.