Hyatt finally captured after 24-hour search

For the past 24 hours, local authorities have been endlessly searching for the suspect known as Anthony Hyatt.

Hyatt was finally apprehended by authorities this morning in the wooded area located behind Cobb Road. He tried to evade authorities by running into the woods and scaling a fence with barbed wire at the top — but this time it didn’t end up in his favor. He was captured.

He was sent to Colleton Medical Center for evaluation.