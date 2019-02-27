Hooker goes 3-4 at the plate in scrimmage

By CINDY CROSBY

The Colleton Prep varsity baseball team scrimmaged Brookland-Cayce High School Friday Feb. 22 on the road. The War Hawks recorded 10 hits in an 11-5 win over the Bearcats.

Four War Hawk pitchers combined for the win with Brad Strickland earning the win in four innings of work. Strickland allowed two earned runs on one hit, issuing three walks and striking out one. Carter Smoak, Kyle Hooker and Connor Morris each threw one inning of relief.

Hooker was 3-4 at the plate, with 2-RBI’s and scoring once.

“We still have some work to do, but this year should be a good year for CPA,” said Coach Cody Mincey. “We have matured as a team and you can tell we’ve worked hard in the weight room this off season. Our guys have some confidence and we’re ready to compete against whoever we line up with.”

The War Hawks will travel to Patrick Henry Thursday Feb. 28 and St. John’s Christian Tuesday March 5.