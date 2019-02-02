Hickman named S.C. Junior Scholar

Keane Hickman, an 8th-grade student at Colleton County Middle School, has been named to the S.C. Junior Scholars Program for the 2018-2019 school year. In order to qualify, students must have a qualifying score of 550 or higher on the evidence-based reading and writing sections or 530 or higher on the mathematics section of the PSAT.

CCMS administered the PSAT on Wednesday Oct. 10, 2018, to 33 8th-grade students.

The S.C. Junior Scholars Program was developed by the S.C. Department of Education to identify 8th-grade students with exceptional academic talent and to develop strategies for inclusion into special programs with participating S.C. colleges and universities and the Governor’s School for Science and Mathematics. The goal of the program is to facilitate the student’s intellectual growth, broaden their individual interests and promote their scholastic achievement.