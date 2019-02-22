Help send students to state programs

Last Updated: February 20, 2019 at 9:47 am

Every year, the American Legion Post 93 and its Ladies Auxiliary send students to S.C. Palmetto Boys State, Palmetto Girls State and the Nathan M. Wolfe Law Enforcement Academy.

The cost of this program is paid through fundraising by the Walterboro Legion, plus donations from local businesses, industries and individuals in Colleton County. The cost to send a student to Boys State is $300, Girls State is $330 and the law enforcement academy, $200.

“Therefore, we need your help to make this program viable and to continue our 60-plus years of success in this important and valuable educational youth program,” said John Wallace, post commander. The goal is to raise these funds by the end of February.

Each summer, students are chosen from junior classes at Colleton County High School and Colleton Preparatory Academy based on demonstration of high standards for leadership, character, honesty, scholarship, cooperativeness, maturity, interest in government and desire to participate. Selected delegates attend a one-week program with students from high schools all over the state to learn about government, community, networking, self-realization, growth, leadership and education.

“The lessons learned in Americanism and citizenship during this period set the tone for their future as responsible adults in our community,” Wallace said. “So please make a commitment to our children and help with your donation.” Donors can sponsor an individual or just make a donation in any amount. All donations are tax-deductible.

Donations can be sent to American Legion Post 93, P.O. Box 414, Walterboro, S.C. 29488 or will be picked up by calling John Wallace, 843-599-9528 or Mike Kuszmaul, 843-893-2984.

“With your generous assistance, we can all make a positive impact on our wonderful community,” he said.