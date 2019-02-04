Helen Cooper | Obituaries

Helen Cooper

Brice Herndon, Funeral Chapels and Crematory

SMOAKS – Mrs. Helen Thomas Cooper, of Smoaks, passed away Tuesday, January 29, 2019, at the Elizabeth House at Hendersonville, North Carolina, at the age 92.

Helen was born August 27, 1926, in Colleton County, a daughter of the late Joseph Calhoun Thomas and Alma Bishop Thomas.

Funeral services were conducted 11 o’clock Friday morning, February 1, 2019, from The Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Chapel, Walterboro. The Reverend Bill Underwood officiating. Interment followed in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 845 Leesburg Road, Columbia, SC.