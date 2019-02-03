Hearing the unspoken: The unseen ears of God | Faith

“So I prayed to the God of Heaven”

— Nehemiah 2:4

In this fourth verse of the book’s second chapter, the prophet of God and servant of King Artaxerxes, Nehemiah, is asked a question by the king that would dramatically change the course of history for the people of God. Yet, before his lips render a reply, the faithful Nehemiah “prayed to the God of Heaven” (Nehemiah 2:4). He did not pray by bowing his head nor bending his knee. He did not recite a psalm nor even pray by his mouth. Rather, between sentences, in his mind, Nehemiah turned his heart to God for direction.

We may do the very same. This is how close we are to the mighty throne of God — the distance of a prayer away.

Haven’t you ever wondered why it is that we may speak in our minds apart from our mouths? I am not merely referring to pondering. God has, indeed, given man the ability to ponder or think about things without definitive words running through their minds. No, I am referring to our mysterious ability to speak in our minds. This cannot be to ourselves. Language is useless in a vacuum. We have the ability to think, no more is needed on this front of self-consideration or even self-conversation. Yet, we have the innate ability to speak words in a realm that is beyond the perception of our peers.

Thoughts are for one’s self; but if language’s purpose is for communication and expression from one soul to another, then this ability of voiceless speech is quite useless. The evolutionist has no answer for this. By his reasoning, all useless attributes of the human species should have long been cycled out of the evolutionary chain and discarded from the human makeup. Why does this mysterious ability exist? From them, a blank stare is all you will be met with from this question: why can we speak in our minds?

Language must have a recipient. It cannot be returned to sender. So, the question still stands, why do we possess the ability to speak in our minds, apart from pondering or self-thought, and apart from verbalizing with our mouths or by some other means? Unless, it was created for another reason. Unless, there are, in fact, ears that do hear our most private of speech.

Truly, if there exists the ability for us to speak these hidden words, this must only mean that there are hidden ears that hear these words — words that are concealed from others and reserved for our most intimate of confidants. The Christian knows this to be true. It is the most personal space in which to meet our God. He is forever there and forever listening to every word that flows from our mouth, our mind, and our heart. Nehemiah knew this, as well.

I invite you to pray to God like this. If you are a Christian, know Him more intimately by praying to Him in this way throughout your day. In love, God has gifted us with this direct line of communication with Him, and He is wholeheartedly pleased when we come to Him, day to day, hour to hour, and moment to moment.

And, if you have not yet trusted your life to life to Christ — who is God Himself, who gave you this very gift to speak to God, the Father, through His death on the cross in your place — please pray to God. Ask Him to forgive you of the wrongs that you have committed in this life, they are sin; and ask Him to save you. If you truly do this, from that very moment, He will save you. He will give you everlasting life and will be with you every moment of your walk through this life.

So, that you may pray, as did Nehemiah, to the God of heaven, your Redeemer, your Savior, and your most personal Friend.

