Hawks earn win over Holly Hill, lose to Orangeburg

Last Updated: February 6, 2019 at 8:42 am

By CINDY CROSBY

The War Hawks earned a Region II-A win over Holly Hill 48-42 Tuesday Jan. 29 at home. Brandon Polk led Colleton Prep scoring 16 points. John Tomedolskey added 11 and Jason Dennis recorded a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Chad Nathan scored five points in the win.

Against Orangeburg Prep on Wednesday Jan. 30, the War Hawks suffered an 80-30 loss on the road. “We didn’t play our best after playing Holly Hill the night before,” said Coach Maurice Simmons. “We just played sluggish.”

Colleton Prep ended the week with a 98-52 loss to Clarendon Hall on the road. Jason Dennis recorded his second double-double of the week, scoring 10 points and snagging 10 rebounds. Polk added 11 points and David McMillen had 10 points and six rebounds. Jake Tyler had six points.

“Most of the guys practiced or played while they were sick last week,” said Simmons. “As a coach, it showed me their drive and determination of wanting to be good and I couldn’t ask for anything else. We must finish the season on a strong point and keep building.”

Colleton Prep is now 4-13 overall and 4-9 in region play. They were scheduled to host Saint John’s Christian Tuesday Feb. 5 at home for Senior Night. The final regular season game against Patrick Henry Friday Feb. 8.