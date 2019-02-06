Harter scores a career high 31 points

By CINDY CROSBY

The Colleton Prep Lady Hawks improved to 14-3 overall and 11-1 in Region II-A after earning wins over three opponents last week. The Lady Hawks defeated Holly Hill (51-35), Orangeburg Prep (38-33) and Clarendon Hall (51-25).

Against Holly Hill Tuesday Jan. 29, Langley Harter scored 29 points and captured eight rebounds. Meredith Ware added 10 points with nine rebounds and Anne Garrett Carter scored five points with four assists.

“We put in some new offensive stuff against Holly Hill that I thought we executed well on and made our open shots,” said Coach Rob Gorrell. “Defensively in the half court, we played very well but gave up too many easy layups off our full court press. We missed Heather Davis, a starter, who is out with some medical issues.”

Against AAA Orangeburg Prep Wednesday Jan. 30, Harter again led on the boards, scoring 12 points and collecting four rebounds. Ware and Taylor Tomedolskey both scored eight points.

“It was a great win for us against a solid AAA team,” said Gorrell. “We did a great job executing our game plan on defense. We decided to go more half court and force them to make outside shots. We did a great job keeping them out of the lane. Taylor Tomedolskey and Mollie Warren stepped up big defensively with Langley in foul trouble a lot of the second half. Tomedolskey also had a huge three-pointer near the end of the game.”

Missing two starters due to injury and illness, the Lady Hawks relied on their younger players in the Friday Feb. 1 win over Clarendon Hall. Harter scored a career high 31 points in the game. Tomedolskey added 10 points with five steals and Carter had eight points, four steals and five assists with only one turnover. Mollie Warren, a first-year player, started and scored two points, grabbed seven rebounds and a steal.

“Our younger players on the roster did very well, but as a team, we still need to be more aggressive going into playoffs,” said Gorrell. “Warren did awesome for us as a starter.”