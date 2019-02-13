Grand Slam Jam success for Lady Cougars

Last Updated: February 13, 2019 at 9:02 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

Photos by JEFFERY MUSGRAVE

It was a brisk but clear day for the Colleton County Lady Cougar Softball’s annual Grand Slam Jam held Saturday at the ACE Basin Sports Complex. With a slightly different format than in years past due to SCHSL requirements, the annual event featured 14 teams that each played four 45-minute games.

“Everything went off without a hitch,” said first-year head coach Tootie Edwards. “Every team showed up and we exceeded our fundraising goals. I’d like to thank everyone who contributed to the success of the day.”

Returning ace pitcher Whitley Weathers handled the pitching duties within the circle for Colleton County and went 2-1 on the day, earning wins over Sumter High School (7-0) and Beaufort (5-2) and taking a loss against Ashley Ridge (2-0) in game one.

The Lady Cougars will open the 2019 season with an away scrimmage against West Ashley Thursday Feb. 21. They will then compete in the Bamberg Preseason Tournament Feb. 23-26 and travel to South Florence for the Pee Dee Pitch Off on March 1-2.

Along with Colleton County, the following high school teams competed in Saturday’s Grand Slam Jam: Colleton Prep Academy, Stratford, Hanahan, West Ashley, Bamberg-Ehrhardt, Beaufort, South Aiken, Battery Creek, Oceanside, Edisto, Hilton Head, Sumter and Ashley Ridge.