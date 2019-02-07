Grace served in Confederate Army

Last Updated: February 6, 2019 at 9:23 am

Correction: Capt. James William Grace Sr., who is buried in Live Oak Cemetery, was not a black veteran of the Civil War. All officers were white. The Press apologizes for the error and is happy to set the record straight.

A merchant in New Bedford, Mass., prior to the war, Grace was with the 54th Massachusetts Volunteer Infantry and was instrumental in the formation of the unit. He started as a second lieutenant with Company C, enrolling soldiers in New Bedford. He was later promoted to first lieutenant and then to captain after the Battle of Battery Wagner on July 18, 1863. After Battery Wagner, he served as acting engineer officer for the Department of the South. From March 1864-May 1865, he was ordnance officer for the post on Morris Island in Charleston Harbor. At the close of the war, Grace was offered the rank of second lieutenant in the Third U.S. Artillery, but declined.

After the Civil War, Grace lived in Jacksonboro. He died at age 64 on Aug 17, 1895 and was buried in Live Oak Cemetery.