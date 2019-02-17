God loved all of us so much that He spoke | Faith

Last Updated: February 13, 2019 at 9:16 am

“Thus says the Lord”

— Jeremiah 2:2

Where is the child of God that still trembles at these words? Who still knows their meaning? Where have the tears of the ransomed saints of Jesus gone, who when they hear these words know the voice of their Shepherd?

What follows these words will not be a mere “guideline for godly living;” it is a command from the mouth of the Living God, the only true bread of life. Christ testified of this, declaring to the snake, Satan, “man shall not live on bread alone, but by every word that comes from the mouth of God” (Matthew 4:4). Why did our Savior in the wilderness rebuke the evil one with these words of power? It is because Jesus — the Word incarnate and God, Himself — knew the meaning of the words, “thus says the Lord,” as He said, “It is written” (Matthew 4:4).

O’ Christian, know that to the world, the Word of the Lord is as sour as rotten meat and as offensive as the call of a scoffer. But, to you, who have been saved by its divine call to repentance, it is sweeter than the drippings of the honeycomb. It makes our minds of futility wise unto salvation, enlightening our eyes to understand the mysteries of God concealed from ages past, reserved for all who would call on Him.

Indeed, the law of God is perfect, reviving the soul of the weary and heavy laden. His precepts are forever true and right causing our heart to rejoice at its very sound, the sound of hope spoken to His children in everlasting love (Psalm 19:7-11). Only within the Word of God may we know the truth, that God so loved the world, so He spoke.

For those fleeing Israel, He spoke through a defensive cloud of fire that led their way through the darkness. For the fearful Elijah, He spoke in a still small voice of long-suffering love, comforting and building up the broken man of God.

And, today, you might ask how he speaks to us? He speaks to us in His son, Jesus, the Word (Hebrews 1:1-2, John 1:1). In Christ is the cloud of fire, powerful and mighty. In Christ is the low voice of comfort and love. And, in this Christ, is the call of salvation for the world! For, on the cross of sin, He was hung.

You see, in this life we have committed so many wrongs against one another — from acts of violence to unkind thoughts. All have been seen and known, and all must be punished. Because, in this life all of them have, truly, been against our God, the righteous judge of the world.

Thus, by His very nature, in His perfect and holy judgments, He cannot allow even the least of these wrongs — known as sin — to go unpunished in this world. So, seeing us in our hopeless state, doomed by our very nature, for we have all sinned, God came down from heaven in the person of His Son, Jesus, and took the judgment we are all rightly due onto Himself. The punishment we deserved for the sins we have committed in this life were counted on Jesus that very day. Jesus paid it all, for those who would call on His name to be saved.

This is the good news of the gospel. All that must be done by us to know that we are saved from the judgment of God is to be forgiven by God. Pray to God for the forgiveness of your sins. Ask Him to cleanse you of the deadly stain sin has left upon your life. Ask Him to save you and to be your Lord and your Savior. Ask Him to receive your soul. Trust your life into His Hands.

And know this, that if you do this with all of your heart, He will forgive you. He will save you. And, by the love of this perfect Father, He will walk with you through this life. He will teach you, and lead you, and take care of you, until the day He calls you home. Indeed, if you have been saved by God, on that day you will not die. No, on that day, you will finally live and live with Him, forever. Open His Word, the Bible, and hear His call spoken in power and in love, “thus says the Lord.”

If you have any questions, please reach out to me. God is always here, but you can reach me by email. My contact information is below. Until next week, God bless.

(J. Daniel Breland of Ruffin is a student at The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary. He can be reached at jbreland572@gmail.com.)