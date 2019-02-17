For God so loved the world… | Faith

Last Updated: February 13, 2019 at 9:15 am

On Valentine’s Day, we will see so much of the colors red, pink, and white until it will be almost blinding. Many of us will be showing our love to others with gifts and flowers in these beautiful colors, or with rings, dinner, gift cards and the list goes on. Some of us will be very happy that day, while others of us will be noticeably sad. Some of us will look at others and what they receive and will become very envious. A sad reality of Valentine’s Day is that some will show their love with all kinds of gifts on that day, and it won’t happen again until another big holiday.

Therefore, all of us must realize that love should always be a part of our lives on a daily basis, not just on a special holiday. That holiday goes and comes, but real, true love will remain.

Unlike man, God shows His love for us all the time, unconditionally. What if God only showed us His love on Valentine’s Day or every now and then? We would be in a fix, wouldn’t we? God gave us the greatest gift of love that we could ever have when He allowed His son to die on the cross to save us from our sins. God didn’t just love the world; He “so” loved the world as evidenced in John 3:16 (KJV): “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” This is real love, everyone. Sometimes God’s love for us is unmerited, but God loves us any way; it’s the sin that He hates. We should always tell God that we love Him, but just telling Him is not enough. Show Him!

This timeless anonymous illustration, “Make Love a Part of Your Life,” presents an eye-opening lesson about love. Although the characters are abstract, the message is realistic. Read and share it again and again. It might just help somebody!

“Once upon a time all feelings and emotions went to a coastal island for a vacation. According to their nature, each was having a good time. Suddenly, a warning of an impending storm was announced, and everyone was advised to evacuate the island. The announcement caused sudden panic. All rushed to their boats. Even damaged boats were quickly repaired and commissioned for duty.

“Yet, Love did not wish to flee quickly. There was so much to do. But as the clouds darkened, Love realized it was time to leave. Alas, there were no boats to spare. Love looked around with hope.

“Just then Prosperity passed by in a luxurious boat. Love shouted, ‘Prosperity, could you please take me in your boat?’

“‘No,’ replied Prosperity. ‘My boat is full of precious possessions, gold and silver. There is no place for you.’

“A little later Vanity came by in a beautiful boat. Again, Love shouted, ‘Could you help me, Vanity? I am stranded and need a lift. Please take me with you.’

“Vanity responded [arrogantly], ‘No, I cannot take you with me. My boat will get soiled with your muddy feet.’

“Sorrow passed by after some time. Again, Love asked for help. But it was to no avail. ‘No, I cannot take you with me. I am so sad. I want to be by myself.’

“When Happiness passed by a few minutes later, Love again called for help. But Happiness was so happy that it did not look around, hardly concerned about anyone.

“Love was growing restless and dejected. Just then somebody called out, ‘Come Love. I will take you with me.’ Love did not know who was being so magnanimous, but jumped on to the boat, greatly relieved that she would reach a safe place.

“On getting off the boat, Love met Knowledge. Puzzled, Love inquired, ‘Knowledge, do you know who so generously gave me a lift just when no one else wished to help?’

“Knowledge smiled, ‘Oh, that was Time.’

“‘And why would Time stop to pick me up and take me to safety?’ Love wondered.

“Knowledge smiled with deep wisdom and replied, ‘Because only Time knows your true greatness and what you are capable of. Only Love can bring peace and great happiness in this world.’

“‘The important message is that when we are prosperous, we overlook love. When we feel important, we forget love. Even in happiness and sorrow, we forget love. Only with time do we realize the importance of love. Why wait that long? Why not make love a part of your life today?’”

Have a wonderfully blessed week, and never leave home without Him!

(Anna Bright is a minister and educator in Walterboro. She can be reached at abrightcolumn@lowcountry.com)