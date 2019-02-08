FoCCAS holds annual meeting

Last Updated: February 6, 2019 at 8:51 am

Janice Young and Audra Hudson greet guests at the Friends of Colleton County Animal Shelter’s annual meeting on Tuesday Jan. 29. The shelter reported that the live release rate of shelter animals continues to increase and physical changes to the shelter are ongoing. FoCCAS announced its largest fundraiser, Paws at the Plantation, will on March 2 and Hootie and the Blowfish concert tickets will be available for raffle throughout February.