Fire heavily damages Green Pond home

Last Updated: February 26, 2019 at 2:19 pm

A Green Pond residence was heavily damaged in an afternoon fire on Feb. 21.

Firefighters were called to the home at 514 Bowers Rd. at 12:50 p.m., when a neighbor reported smoke and flames coming from the home. The first fire unit to arrive found heavy smoke conditions and flames coming from the roof and the windows on one side of the single-story wood frame dwelling. Two crews of firefighter-paramedics deployed separate hand lines to the building.

One crew made entry through the front door and rescued a dog that was tied up on the front porch. Fortunately, the canine was not injured. Interior crews knocked down the bulk of the fire within 10 minutes, but were on the scene for three hours performing overhaul. Firefighters prevented any further extension of the fire; however, the home suffered heavy damage and the occupants lost most of their belongings.

It appears the fire started in a bedroom on the north end of the home and spread through the remainder of the residence and the attic.

No one was home when the fire occurred. The Red Cross is assisting the family.