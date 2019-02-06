Finigan named to All-State

Last Updated: February 6, 2019 at 8:46 am

William Finigan has been named to the 2019 South Carolina Band Directors Association Senior All State Band. This is the third time he has been named one of the top eight tuba players in South Carolina to the All State Band.

The following Band of Blue members earned SCBDA Region Band honors: Sydney Howard – clarinet; Shaleisha Funn – clarinet; Megan Newton – trumpet; Logan Bailey – trumpet; Jermia Christian – tuba; Michaela Bennett – clarinet and Delaine Ford – clarinet.

CCMS seventh-grade clarinetist Zoey Buckner also earned Region Honors.

The Band of Blue has been very busy fundraising and preparing for its television performance in the 2019 National Cherry Blossom Parade in April. The band has been selected to be the featured performing group on the WJLA ABC Channel 7 network coverage of the parade.

“This is a huge honor to be chosen … there are only 15 bands total in the parade and the Cherry Blossom Festival officials selected the Band of Blue. That’s awesome!” stated Band Director Tom Finigan. This will be the second time the Band of Blue has marched in this historic parade, marching in 2008 in the nation’s capital.

There are still several band members who are in need of financial assistance for the travel costs of the parade. To make a donation to help a student make this trip, please contact Band of Blue Booster Club President Jamie Bunton at the Bank of the Lowcountry, 1100 N. Jefferies Blvd. Walterboro, S.C. 29488 or call 843-549-2265 x 1015.