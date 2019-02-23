Farm, landowner workshop to be March 5

The public is invited to attend the Farm and Landowner Workshop being held on Tuesday March 5 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Bull Durham Center, 300 Railroad Ave. N., (off Hwy. 321), Estill. There is no cost to attend and dinner will be provided. Space is limited. You must register by calling 843-579-9855, Ext. 202 or by emailing rebecca@scaced.org.

Learn about USDA NRCS funding programs available to enhance your land, increase profitability, start an agricultural business, agri-heritage tourism, conservation planning, and more.

The workshop will cover:

• Eligibility

• Funding available

• Projects supported; reseeding, seasonal high tunnels, irrigation, fencing, livestock systems, and more.

• Application Process and Implementation

• Rural Economic Development Challenges & Opportunities

• Clemson’s Agribusiness Services

Hosts for the workshop are Town of Estill, Clemson Cooperative Extension, Rural Resource Coalition S.C., and S.C. Association for Community Economic Development (SCACED).

For more information, contact Alta Mae Marvin, Colleton County Agribusiness Agent, by emailing amarvin@clemson.edu or calling 843-549-2595, ext. 126.