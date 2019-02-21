Family pet lost in house fire

Last Updated: February 19, 2019 at 4:01 pm

Firefighter-paramedics quickly gained control of a fire in a residence at 339 Cane Street Thursday afternoon Feb. 14.

At 3:17 p.m., several callers to 9-1-1 reported a fire at the residence. Fire-Rescue units arrived minutes later to find heavy black smoke coming from the front of the doublewide mobile home and heavy flames across the rear of the structure. Crews deployed two handlines to the building with one crew knocking down the flames across the back porch and the second crew making entry through the front door.

The fire appears to have started in the back wall of the residence and spread to the porch and the attic space. The fire entered the living area through the wall and a sliding glass door, causing substantial damage to the interior of the home. The homeowner, who discovered the fire in an outlet, safely exited the building and cut the power to the building at an outside breaker box.

During a search of the smoke-filled building, firefighters located the homeowners’ unconscious dog. The canine was quickly brought out of the building and taken to a nearby Fire-Rescue ambulance. Firefighter-paramedics attempted to resuscitate the animal using canine masks, purchased and donated to Fire-Rescue by the late Tommy Godwin. The masks are carried on all ambulances. Despite their efforts, the animal perished. Crews buried the dog for the family.

Units were on the scene for two-and-half hours performing overhaul.

The cause of the fire appeared to be electrical in nature. Many personal items were saved, but the home received heavy smoke and water damage.

The Red Cross is assisting the family.