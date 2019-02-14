Family loses home from faulty electrical outlet

Last Updated: February 13, 2019 at 9:27 am

A faulty electrical outlet is blamed for a Feb. 9 fire that heavily damaged a Ruffin home. Colleton County Fire-Rescue firefighters were called to the residence at 827 Norris Drive at 2:46 p.m.

A resident, who called 911 to report a fire in a singlewide mobile home, said they heard a pop and then noticed fire coming from an outlet in the kitchen. The fire quickly spread through the wall into the kitchen and living area.

Firefighters arrived minutes after the call to find heavy smoke with flames visible from both sides of the mobile home. Firefighters deployed one hand line and entered the building through the front door. The fire had also spread to a vehicle parked next to the building. A second crew used another hand line to extinguish the car fire. It took approximately 15 minutes to knock down the bulk of the flames, and they were on the scene for two hours performing overhaul.

The occupants lost most of their belongings and the vehicle was also heavily damaged. No injuries were reported in the incident. Tenders provided the water supply to battle the blaze.

Investigators determined the fire started from an electrical outlet in the kitchen. The Red Cross is assisting the family.

