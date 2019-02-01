Elks soccer players win at region

Three soccer players from Walterboro squared off against the best players from Georgia and Florida and came home with two firsts and a third at the S.C. Elks Area/Regional Soccer Shoot was held in Umatilla, Fla., on Jan. 19-20 at the Florida Elks Youth Camp.

Walterboro contestants Ansley and Michael Garnsey won first place in their age brackets and with Dakota Walton finishing in third place.

South Carolina dominated in Florida, bringing home five of 10 first places, four of 10 second places and one third place.

Ansley and Michael Garnsey, (both first-place winners) are the great-grandchildren of one of the Walterboro Lodge’s Past Exalted Rulers and Past State President Theron Lawhon.

All the families stayed in cabins on-site and meals were provided.

The Florida Elks Youth Camp has a full gymnasium and the soccer goal was moved indoors due to the rain that started Sunday morning. The participants were also allowed to use the rock wall for climbing, which was easily 60 feet tall. The facility also has boats on one of the two lakes on the 400-acre property, as well as zip lines, an Olympic-sized pool, and other recreational equipment.