Ears are the topic

Last Updated: February 13, 2019 at 9:51 am

Two representatives from Optimal Hearing, Veronica White and Brandon Whittiker, presented a program about ears at the last PEP (People Enjoying People) Club meeting.

They brought equipment that allowed club members to view the inside of their ears on a screen. “It is just a fact that as you get older, you are likely to lose some of your hearing,” said president Norma Weeks. “So this was an ideal program for the members.

The club for anyone over 50 meets on the last Tuesday of each month at the Recreation Center. Meetings begin at noon and lunch is served, followed by a program, door prizes and bingo. Anyone interested may attend the first meeting for free. Annual dues are $5.

For information call Weeks, 843-538-8950.