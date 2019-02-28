Driver who got away once was not as lucky the second time

Colleton County Sheriff’s Office personnel found their man on Feb. 24, five days after the suspect was the subject of a day-long search.

As members of the sheriff’s office, Cottageville Police Department and South Carolina Department of Natural Resources were searching for the two men who had eluded them, investigators began searching the stolen car the suspects were driving, which led to evidence resulting in the capture.

Inside the gold Chevrolet Silverado, reportedly stolen from Dorchester County, investigators found a receipt from a local store. Authorities made contact with management at the business and obtained video of a white male matching the suspect’s description arriving and leaving the property in the same stolen vehicle that led authorities on a high-speed chase.

The sheriff’s office identified the suspect as Marcus Ray Goins, 26, of Cottageville.

In addition to an existing warrant for failure to appear in court, arrest warrants were obtained for charges of possession of a stolen motor vehicle, failure to stop for blue lights and driving under suspension.

The searchers were also on the lookout for the second occupant of the stolen car — a black male wearing a blue shirt and red hat. The second occupant has not yet been identified.

On Sunday Feb. 24, the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office received information that Goins was possibly in a white Nissan Frontier bearing a Georgia license plate.

In the same area where the high-speed chase occurred days earlier, deputies witnessed a vehicle matching that description heading down Sidneys Road. The occupants observed authorities in that vicinity and pulled into a residence on Chestnut and Sidneys Road. Three males proceeded to get out of the vehicle and walk into the roadway.

The vehicle was not able to be seen from the road.

As authorities questioned the males who had exited the vehicle, Goins reportedly drove the vehicle further onto the property, exited the vehicle and made his way to Cox Road.

On Cox Road, he reportedly offered a resident $50 to drive him out of town. The resident declined. The description the resident gave officers matched Goins. The resident told authorities he last saw the fleeing suspect walking towards the area of Chestnut Road.

Sometime during Sunday’s bid to escape custody, Goins reportedly tried to disguise himself by acquiring a khaki jumpsuit from behind a residence.

He was then spotted going toward a residence on Hickory Road. Authorities made their way to the residence and received permission to search the home from the resident.

Inside the home, they apprehended Goins and placed him under arrest.

Officers obtained a warrant to search the Nissan and for evidence that might lead to additional charges against Goins.

“Thank you to the joint efforts of team two, warrants and the criminal investigations division for all your hard work. Because of these hardworking men and women, we are continuing to keep the residents of Colleton County safe by cracking down on crime,” said Sheriff R.A. Strickland following the capture.

THE INITIAL CHASE

On Tuesday Feb. 19 around noon, Colleton County deputies were conducting traffic enforcement near the area of Sidneys and Industrial Road when they witnessed a gold Chevrolet Silverado fail to come to a complete stop at the intersection.

Deputies activated their blue lights and attempted to make a traffic stop on the vehicle; however, the driver decided stopping wasn’t in the cards.

The suspect began accelerating at a high rate of speed; the communications center advised deputies that the vehicle was stolen from Dorchester County.

As the chase continued, deputies observed two occupants inside the vehicle. With continuing speeds close to 110 miles per hour, the suspects in the vehicle began slamming on the brakes, trying to cause a traffic collision with the authorities behind.

Approaching a sharp curve, the fleeing car’s aggressive driver forced other vehicles off the side of the road.

The suspects in the stolen vehicle exited the right side of the road, going through thick brush, and rammed the vehicle through two metal gates gaining access to wooded areas.

The suspects began cutting through cornfields and hunting trails, trying to evade authorities.

Authorities maintained visual contact with the vehicle until it crashed into a deep ditch, then made its way into a pond.

Authorities approached the vehicle only to find it unoccupied. Deputies then reportedly observed Goins and the second suspect making their way through the pond to evade deputies. Authorities advised the two male subjects to stop; they ignored the command and continued swimming through the pond.

Information was sent to the communications center, and additional deputies responded to the incident to secure the area’s perimeter.

With assistance from the Walterboro Airport, an airplane was added to the search. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and the Cottageville Police Department joined the effort to secure the area and begin tracking the suspects with canine assistance on the ground and visual tracking from the air.

The search for the suspects was called off after law enforcement officials spent nearly 11 hours trying to track them down.

“When you decide to gamble with the well-being of our deputies and the residents of Colleton County, you’re also betting your life as well. At the end of the day, the goals for our residents are simple: safety and security,” said Sheriff R.A. Strickland.